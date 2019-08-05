Japan international Yosuke Ideguchi returned to sender as fruitless Leeds United spell comes to an end

Yosuke Ideguchi has left Leeds United for the club he left in January 2018.

The Japan international arrived at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £500,000, from Gamba Osaka in January 2018.

But 20 months on, with no first team appearances to his name, he's been resigned by the J League outfit.

The two clubs were reportedly in talks over the move back in June but Leeds finally confirmed his departure this morning, for an undisclosed fee that is thought to be in excess of what they paid for him.

Ideguchi signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Whites and became their first ever Japanese player.

But the move didn't work out for either party.

He spent time on loan in Spain with Cultural Leonesa and had an injury disrupted spell in Bundesliga 2 with Greuther Furth before it became clear earlier this summer that he would not be part of Marcelo Bielsa's plans for Leeds' 2019/20 Championship promotion bid.