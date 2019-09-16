Jamie Shackleton's pace, Kiko Casilla's busy day and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United selection decision - Whites video summary

Have your say

Jamie Shackleton withstood the heat of the Yorkshire derby and proved he can fill in for Adam Forshaw in the Leeds United midfield.

The 19-year-old impressed with his display at Oakwell in the Whites' 2-0 victory yesterday.

Mateusz Klich capped an excellent display with a deft penalty to give Leeds a 2-0 win at Barnsley (Pic: Getty)

His performance, Kiko Casilla's busy day and the selection choices available to Marcelo Bielsa are all big talking points in our video summary.

