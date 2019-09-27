Jamie Shackleton on the 'brilliant' attribute Helder Costa could bring to Leeds United at Charlton Athletic

JAMIE SHACKLETON says Helder Costa is capable of making a notable impact on his full Leeds United league debut at Charlton Athletic, with the midfielder saluting a winger who is "brilliant" one against one.

Marquee summer recruit Costa will finally make his first Championship start for Leeds in Saturday's clash at The Valley in replacing the injured Pablo Hernandez who has a muscle injury.

Shackleton, though, fully expects a seamless transition into the side from Portuguese ace Costa who Shackleton says is primed to take his opportunity with both hands.

"Helder gives everything in training," said Shackleton.

"All the boys, we train like we play and Helder is exactly the same.

"He is one of the ones that is on the bench or has been on the bench and if you slot him in things don't look disjointed.

"He is going to keep up the way we play and hopefully add a bit more, add something a bit different with what he has got.

"He is brilliant one v one and hopefully he can add to our game on Saturday."