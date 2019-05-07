Jamie Shackleton hails fitting end for Leeds United and Carlos Corberan after PDL title glory

Leeds United utility man Jamie Shackleton admitted that the Professional Development League national title was a fitting way to end the season for the Whites Under-23s.

United sealed the PDL title on Monday afternoon at Elland Road with a penalty shootout victory after a stalemate with Birmingham City.

The two sides failed to be separated with the tie remaining goalless after extra-time in LS11.

Kamil Miazek, though, was the hero as he saved two penalties for Leeds before Jack Clarke fired home to secure a 4-2 shootout win for the hosts.

Shackleton, who has played a key role at both senior and development level this season, revealed that the title triumph was the best way to cap off a fine season under Carlos Corberan's stewardship.

"I think they came with a plan," he said of the fixture.

"It's similar to what the first-team do. They came and they sat in a 4-4-2. They were tough to break down and they were well organised defensively.

"We had to be patient. A few chances came, but like I said they were set-up well. It's gone to penalties and then you need a bit of luck but we've done it.

"It's a good feeling and it's the best possible way to cap off the season."

Asked about what it meant personally, he said: "I've played with some of those boys since we were six and seven years old.

"To go and win the 23s and the national title with them, basically the step before the first-team, it's such a great feeling."