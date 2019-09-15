Jamie Shackleton eyes defensive improvements after 'important' Leeds United triumph at Barnsley

JAMIE SHACKLETON saluted an "important" victory but said Leeds United would now focus on tightening up defensively after Sunday's 2-0 win at Championship hosts Barnsley.

Leeds returned to the top of the the table as an 84th-minute strike by Eddie Nketiah and an 89th-minute penalty converted by Mateusz Kilch finally ended Barnsley's resistance.

The Whites again created a host of chances with 21 shots on goal, seven of which were on target but Shackleton was left eyeing improvements defensively with the Tykes themselves having 17 attempts and six on target.

"I think on the defensive side of things, it was a bit more open than we would probably want it to be," said Shackleton.

"We have been a bit tighter than that in previous games but the key thing was we kept them out despite the chances that they had.

"We kept going and got that first goal which was vital really. It took a while but once we got it, we kicked on.

"Going forward we were like we have been in previous games.

"We have created chances and the goals have come thankfully at the end

"But defensively we were maybe not as good as in previous games and we will look to tighten up."

Victory took Leeds top of the pile with the Whites now ahead of second-placed Swansea City on goal difference two weeks after the Swans dealt United a first defeat of the season with a 1-0 win at Elland Road in the final game before the September international break.

"It was important to bounce back after Swansea," said Shackleton.

"It's been a long two weeks and you don't want to have two bad results on the bounce.

"To bounce back and to do it here, a tough place to come away and to do it and get the three points, it was very important."

Sunday's clash at Oakwell also saw Shackleton face three former Whites team mates in Alex Mowatt, Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks with another ex-White in Clarke Oduor on the bench.

Shackleton came into the side after Adam Forshaw failed a fitness test with a hip injury but the young Whites midfielder said he would now resist the temptation for any gloating with Mowatt, Wilks, Halme and Oduor over texts.

"I won't bother winding them up!" said Shackleton.

"It was good to see the boys.

"It was good to play against them but it was just another game.

"They are there and they are the team you want to beat so you are going to give your all even though some of them are your mates."