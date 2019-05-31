Jamie Shackleton "buzzing" as Leeds United duo await England duty

LEEDS UNITED duo Jamie Shackleton and Tom Pearce are approaching England under-20s' Toulon Tournament opener, with Shackleton "buzzing" at his first international call.

Paul Simpson's young Lions start their 2019 Toulon Tournament campaign against Japan's Under-22s on Saturday (2.05pm kick-off) with 19-year-old Shackleton joining up with the squad this week for a training camp.

The call-up comes following a breakthrough season for the midfielder who also been used as a right back by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa as part of a campaign that featured 24 outings and three league starts.

Shackleton has now linked up with Whites club mate Pearce for England's under-20s with Pearce having helped the Young Lions lift the Toulon Tournament last year.

Following Saturday's Group A opener against Japan, England's under-20s then take on Portugal Under-19s on Tuesday evening (6pm) before playing Chile Under-23s next Friday night (kick-off 7.30pm).

The winners of each group will move into the semi-finals along with the best runner-up over the three groups. Free Sports are showing each game live.

Group B features Brazil, France, Guatemala and Qatar with Ireland, Mexico, China and Bahrain in Group C.

England have won the competition for the last three years and eight times overall.

Reflecting on his call up on Thursday evening, Shackleton took to social media to say: "Buzzing to get my first England call up. Can’t wait for the tournament to start on Saturday now."

Left back Pearce, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe United in League One.