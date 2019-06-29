Jack Harrison undergoes Leeds United medical as Whites eye Helder Costa

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison has undergone a medical at Leeds United ahead of his proposed loan move to Elland Road.

The 22-year-old is poised to become Marcelo Bielsa's first signing of the summer and is set to rejoin the Whites having made 42 appearances for the club last season.

Harrison bagged four goals and three assists under the 63-year-old's watch, with the Argentine deciding to call upon his services once more for the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

The YEP also understands that a deal is moving closer for the signing of Wolves winger Helder Costa, but there is still work to be ironed out over any potential move that could bring the 25-year-old to West Yorkshire.

United have made the Portuguese winger one of their top targets this summer alongside Brighton defender Ben White and Liverpool wide man Ryan Kent.

The Whites are also closing in on the signings of Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron and Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica who will head straight into Carlos Corberan's Under-23s squad.

Elsewhere, Leeds youngster Jack Clarke is poised to end a summer of speculation over his future with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur expected to be confirmed in the coming days.