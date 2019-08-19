Jack Harrison reveals admiration for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has revealed his admiration for teammate Patrick Bamford following his brace against Wigan on Saturday.

The Whites striker had been under growing pressure this summer to find the back of the net heading into the new campaign under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bamford has answered his critics in inspired fashion, scoring three goals in three Championship outings.

The 25-year-old bagged either side of the break at the DW stadium following Joe Williams' earlier dismissal for hosts.

Harrison, though, says that Bamford's ability to ignore any external noise is one that he can only admire after his red hot start to the campaign.

"He’s not really a striker that lets things get to him, I always admire that about him," Harrison said.

"He just carries on in the game no matter what happens. I think he can only continue scoring from here.

"You see his potential and his goalscoring ability, so hopefully, he gets a few more for us this season.

"He’s always calm and collected in front of goal and I think that’s a special ability of his, just to finish when the chance was there."