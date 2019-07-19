Jack Harrison eyeing improvement at Leeds United after tough Manchester United loss

LEEDS UNITED winger Jack Harrison admits a heavy defeat to Manchester United was "tough to take" but an exercise his men will use to aid improvement throughout the Whites.

Manchester City loanee Harrison played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against the Red Devils in Perth in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded a 4-0 victory.

Leeds will now end their pre-season tour of Australia with Saturday's clash against A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

“Wednesday was a tough result to take, we knew we were going to be up against a tough opponent," said Harrison.

"We’ve been analysing and we can definitely find positives and things we can improve on, so it’s been a good experience all together.

“Fitness wise we’re doing pretty well, we’ve been working a lot on that side of the game, because it’s really important with how we play and the guys are in good shape.

“I’m looking to get some more game time and to learn from more experiences, it’s an important time to learn about what we can improve on so it’ll be another good experience."