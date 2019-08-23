Jack Clarke stance explained by Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO Bielsa admits he is focusing on Pablo Hernandez, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison for the Leeds United wing slots but that teen star Jack Clarke remains an "important player" for the Whites.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Clarke has failed to make the Whites 18 for United's last two league games but Bielsa said there were were no special reasons why the teen had failed to make the bench.

Clarke is one of six loanees at Leeds along with Costa, Harrison, Eddie Nketiah, Ben White and 'keeper Illan Meslier but clubs are only permitted to name five loanees in their match day squads.

The other five loanees have all been involved either playing or on the bench for United's last two league games but head coach Bielsa has clarified his stance on Clarke who captained United's under-23s on Friday afternoon for a 1-0 win at Ipswich Town.

"For me he’s an important player because he has very good individual skills, one v one," said Bielsa.

"There are reasons enough to say nothing is special about why he is not in the 18 players in the last two games.

"In fact we have a lot of matches in the month of August.

"Very probably the next game on Tuesday a lot of players that didn’t play before will be in the squad.

"In this moment, the wingers I am focusing on are Costa, Hernandez and Harrison.

"They are in good performance. Clarke will be in or will be a substitute of one of them.

"It is usual for this type of competition. Jordan Stevens is another option.

"Nothing is for sure."