Jack Clarke rejoins Leeds United on loan after completing Tottenham Hotspur switch

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the permanent signing of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, who will return to Elland Road on a season-long loan as part of the deal.

The 18-year-old Thorp Arch academy product enjoyed his breakthrough campaign under Marcelo Bielsa last season.

Clarke made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, bagging two goals and two assists under the Argentine's guidance.

Following a summer of speculation linking him with a move to Spurs, the winger has now completed the permanent switch to the north London for an initial fee of £9million.

United have also inserted a sell-on clause for the youngster.

Clarke will also return to West Yorkshire on a season-long loan for the 2019/20 campaign, and will now link back up with Bielsa's senior squad as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Championship season.