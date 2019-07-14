Jack Clarke backing Helder Costa to bring extra firepower to take Leeds United up

JACK CLARKE is taking inspiration from summer signing Helder Costa who the teenager is backing to provide that "little bit extra" to take Leeds United up.

Clarke's breakthrough season at Leeds last term led to a £9m switch to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month but the 18-year-old immediately re-joined United on loan for the duration of 2019-20.

That move has led to an exciting new link up with Portugal international Costa who was identified as United's main transfer target of the summer and joined Leeds on a loan deal that will turn permanent next summer.

Costa and Clarke linked up and switched up positions upfront and out wide during Thursday night's 2-1 win in a pre-season friendly at Guiseley as United's fans got their first glimpse at a player who cost Wolves a club record £13m when signing from Benfica in January 2017.

Costa had initially joined the Molineux side on loan the previous summer with the Portuguese star going on to make 40 appearances that season and scoring 12 goals.

Another 39 appearances and five goals came Costa's way the following season as Wolves stormed to the Championship league title and the forward made 25 appearances in the Premier League last season which also featured an international debut for Portugal against Scotland - an appearance capped with the opening goal in a 3-1 win.

Seven years his junior, Clarke is hoping to learn plenty from Costa who the teenager says has the required firepower to help Leeds to the Premier League.

Asked if he was looking at Costa as a role model, Clarke said: "Definitely. He's a really special player as you as saw on Thursday night.

"He was obviously not at full fitness but he is still capable of magic when he is on the ball.

"He's going to be massive for us this season and hopefully give us that little bit extra that we need to get up."