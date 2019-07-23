'It's pre-season, results don't matter': Leeds United fans react to secret friendly defeat

Have your say

Leeds United were defeated 4-2 in a behind closed doors friendly with Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad on Monday evening.

Whites fans were alerted to the 'secret' friendly through the Saudi Premier League side's Twitter account, prompting many into taking Saudi Arabian language lessons.

While the likes of Ben White, Helder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Clarke got valuable minutes under their belt, a team largely filled with under-23s players lost a six-goal thriller.

The Whites squad also included some who, hours before, had just stepped off the plane as Marcelo Bielsa's side returned from Australia.

Here is the best of the fan reaction from Twitter surrounding the game:

@ASWilcockson: Here comes all the people crying we lost a behind closed doors friendly they didn’t know was happening until about 20mins ago #LUFC

@Mr_Tasker: You know you're Leeds when you're trawling through Arabic replies, clicking on translate, trying to figure out what's happening in a behind closed doors friendly. #lufc

@Vile_Animals: Wouldn't read too much into this result, reckon a behind closed doors game team will try a lot of new things as no fans watching and makes us prone to a lose #LUFC

@TonywalkerTony: Behind closed doors? A bit like all our summer transfer dealing.

@TimAubert: It's pre-season, results don't matter.

@carlgtgould: When you thought Leeds couldn’t get ant stranger.

@textmaniac78: Hopefully they will leave a centre-back, goalkeeper and striker behind lol.