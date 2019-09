Leeds United secured a 2-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell on Sunday afternoon in the Championship - but how did the Whites players react afterwards?

Eddie Nketiah stepped off the bench to strike late before Mateusz Klich converted from the spot as time expired in South Yorkshire to send Leeds back to the top of the table on goal difference. Here's what the squad had to say following the victory... including a familiar face in the away end.