Is this the bizarre reason why Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa was yellow carded against West Brom?

Marcelo Bielsa received a yellow card during Leeds United's 1-0 win over West Brom - but why?

The Argentine masterminded three points against the Championship's only unbeaten side, though was booked for his troubles on the touchline.

And hunting through the FA rule book, it seems Bielsa and his coaching staff were punished under a controversial FA rule(s).

An FA rule states: "Only one person at a time is authorised to convey tactical instructions from the technical area."

It is thought referee David Coote first booked Carlos Corberan for filling the technical area before returning over 10 minutes later to caution Bielsa.

With Diego Flores also eager to get involved, it is possible the 64-year-old former Marseille boss was then booked for allowing the same action to happen twice.

Now, rules are rules but it seems bizarre. It is surely a rule that is broken every game but it just hasn't been clamped down enough.

Indeed, it has not been confirmed why Corberan and Bielsa were shown a yellow card - but the general gist seems to be that.

The only other FA rule that offers a logical explanation is the following:

"If the offender cannot be identified, the respective team’s senior manager or coach who is in the technical area at the time will receive the yellow or red card on the individual’s behalf."

All in all, it remains a little unclear and only highlights somewhat grey areas within the game.

Three more yellow cards for Bielsa this season will result in a one-match touchline ban. Unlike players, there is no cut-off point.