Aside from the Swansea City defeat, it has been a positive start to the campaign for Leeds United - sitting third in the Championship table.

Now Marcelo Bielsa knows none of his players can be prized away from European clubs - is this his best starting 11? Scroll and click through the pages to see who we have gone with and why:

After a difficult end to last season, the former Real Madrid shot-stopper seems a lot more comfortable in between the sticks this time around.

Stuart Dallas has performed superbly in an unfamiliar right-back role but when Ayling is fit, he will likely regain his place.

It would indeed be harsh to drop Dallas altogether, so perhaps a switch over to left-back will be the perfect solution to keep him in the team.

The captain of Leeds United and one of the clubs most experienced players. A guaranteed starter with not much competition in that area.

What a revelation this man has been. Already a popular figure among the Leeds support. Crowned Augusts Championship PFA Player of the Month to cap off a fine opening month at Elland Road.

Phillips is one of the best in the Championship at his role - providing vital support to the Whites back four. Wears his heart on his sleeve and is Leeds through and through.

Leeds little Spanish magician can win a game on his own at a flick of a switch. Everyone needs a Pablo on the wing

Costa was Bielsas marquee signing this summer. Jack Harrison looks steady but with Costa beginning to settle, his end product makes him a better option, at present.

Forshaw has been handed a license to roam about more and looks a better player for it. His first Leeds goal could be just around the corner.