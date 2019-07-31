'Is Miazek as good?' - Leeds United fans react to Bailey Peacock-Farrell interest from Burnley Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is the subject of interest from Premier League side Burnley - but what have fans said of the potential move? Let's take a look... Leeds United confirm interest in goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Burnley keen on Northern Ireland international