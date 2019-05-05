Ipswich Town 3 Leeds United 2 - Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to Portman Road defeat Leeds United fell to a 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday - but how did we rate the performance? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores in Suffolk... 1. Kiko Casilla These errors of judgement have been seen in him before and if he was in any way lucky to get booked for fouling Quaner, he was not going to get away with that late error. 4/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling One player whose form didnt suffer at Portman Road. Provided the crosses for both goals and kept a tight rein on his side of the field. 8/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Liam Cooper As with Jansson, none of the major errors were his and Quaner didnt see a chance until Casilla gifted him one at the end. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Pontus Jansson A strange day for the defence. Three goals conceded but the problem didnt really lie with Bielsas centre-backs. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4