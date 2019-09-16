Immense competition for places with Eddie Nketiah awaiting biggest call yet - Leeds United Talking Points

AFTER seeing Leeds United return to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win at Barnsley, Lee Sobot looks at a few key talking points following Sunday's victory at Oakwell.

Is it now time to start Eddie Nketiah?

Arsenal loanee and England under-21s striker Nketiah continues to answer Marcelo Bielsa's call for goals with the 20-year-old now already on four goals for the season with two league strikes netted in four Championship outings from the bench.

Nketiah proved crucial to Sunday's triumph, not just in bagging the 84th-minute opener but also in winning Leeds the 89th-minute penalty converted by Mateusz Klich.

The question now is whether or not Whites head coach Bielsa will finally opt to give Nketiah his first Whites league start come Saturday's Championship hosting of Derby County and if so in which position?

The idea of Nketiah playing either as a no 10 or as one of the two wide men in a front three has already been discussed by Whites striker Patrick Bamford and Nketiah himself but aside from the final 13 minutes against Brentford, it continues to be a case of Bamford or Nketiah and not both.

Bamford again got the nod in the lone striker role against Barnsley and the forward again worked hard but chances continue to go begging with Bamford having five attempts on goal with two off target and three on the money but all saved by Brad Collins.

Leeds were in danger of running out of time with Bamford taken off for Nketiah with 20 minutes left as Bamford left the pitch clearly frustrated and shaking his head.

Nketiah then had two shots on goal - both on target - and also won a penalty with his pace immediately causing havoc.

Bielsa then praised Bamford in his post-match press conference - saying the striker deserved a goal - and ultimately all was well that ended well with Nketiah again answering the call and leading Leeds to victory.

But it might have been a different story but for some excellent saves from Kiko Casilla and had Barnsley taken one of their many chances before United's opener.

As such, the Bamford or Nketiah or both decision must be a very close call.

Similar comments also apply to the situation with the skilful and pacy Helder Costa who, like Nketiah, also again impressed when coming off the bench for Jack Harrison at the break.

Leeds are paying big bucks to land Costa and it's surely a case of when and not if he starts.

Shack attack in midfield

Rather like Nketiah and Costa, teenage midfielder Jamie Shackleton continues to excel when handed an opportunity and the 19-year-old was handed a rare outing from the start against Barnsley with Adam Forshaw failing a fitness test with a hip problem.

Forshaw's injury is only minor and the 27-year-old midfielder is expected to be fine for Saturday's clash against Derby.

In a like for like positional sense, Shackleton has the unenviable task of competing for that particular spot against one of United's players of the season so far, such has been the positive impression made by Forshaw.

Shackleton, though, again proved a huge asset to the Whites against Barnsley, blessed with pace, energy, tenacity and displaying some lovely passing.

Whatever happens in the immediacy, Leeds have another gem of a midfielder for the long term on their hands but even in the here and now and even with Forshaw fit, Shackleton must be very close to starting with the teen also able to play in a variety of roles.



Top of the table and odds-on for the division

Seven games is not even one sixth of the season but there is no denying that Leeds are looking good in very open Championship with Sunday's triumph putting the Whites back in top spot and ahead of second-placed Swansea City on goal difference.

The habit of needing far many too chances to score is continuing to niggle away and Leeds look far from bombproof at set pieces.

But essentially the Whites probably look slightly better than last season and Bielsa's men definitely have more strength in depth with the likes of Nketiah and Costa still not starting and Sunday's triumph was achieved without talents such as Jack Clarke, Mateusz Bogusz, Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson even making the bench.

Leeds also have Tyler Roberts back fit and competing for a place but the Wales international stayed on the bench against Barnsley while Luke Ayling's return from an ankle injury is imminent with the defender set to play for United's under-23s this week on Monday and Friday night.

Replacing Gjanni Alioski in effect with Dallas swapping to left back is probably the best Ayling can hope for at present given the form of new right back Stuart Dallas and centre-back pairing Liam Cooper and Ben White. Alioski is doing okay at left back but the standards set are now very, very high.

Sunday's contest was another in which numerous Whites players again excelled with Kalvin Phillips again brilliant in the midfield holding role and with Mateusz Klich performing well at no 10.

If anything, it was on the flanks where Leeds were lacking until Costa's introduction with Pablo Hernandez having a rare off day and Harrison taken off at half-time.

The finishing and certain aspects of United's defending still need to be worked on while uncertainty about quite how much defensive strength in depth there is still persists but United definitely look the best team in a very open division and as such it's not really surprising that some firms now have Leeds odds on to win the league.

The likes of Fulham and West Brom and possibly longer term Derby in particular will surely click into a high gear at some stage but United are already well into their stride and last season showed that the bigger the buffer Leeds can establish in the automatic promotion places and as quickly as possible the better.

Saturday's clash against Derby - payback for May's Championship play-off semi final defeat is next - another game the Whites should be more than capable of winning in an attempt to open up clear daylight at the top.