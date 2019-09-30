'I think they go up' - Lee Bowyer still tipping Leeds United 'machines' for promotion, but says Charlton exploited their weakness

Have your say

Lee Bowyer watched his Charlton Athletic side beat Leeds United's 'well oiled machines' at The Valley and then declared the Whites as his tip for promotion.

The former Leeds midfielder insists what he saw on Saturday did nothing to alter his opinion that Marcelo Bielsa will lead them to the promised land.

Bowyer, who approached the 3,000 travelling Whites at full-time and gave a Leeds salute, said: "I think they go up.

"I think they were unlucky not to go up last year.

"I thought they were the best side last year - nothing's changed."

They might be the Championship's best outfit, in Bowyer's eyes, but they're not perfect.

Their 1-0 defeat at The Valley came courtesy of a goal from a corner, one of the areas of genuine concern for Bielsa's outfit.

Bowyer's staff predicted it would happen.

"That's something we worked on," he said.

"It's something [Charlton staff members] Johnnie Jackson, [Andy] Marshall and Brett Shaw work hard on.

"They said before the game if we get the delivery right we'll score from set-pieces today.

"Leeds aren't they biggest, neither are we. We play football, Leeds play football [but] that's definitely a weakness of theirs for sure."

In the build up to the game Bowyer made numerous references to his admiration for the job Bielsa has done at Leeds during his year in charge.

Speaking afterwards, the Charlton boss marvelled at the physical condition of the Argentine's players.

He sees that as a major factor in Leeds' defensive solidity so far this season.

"He's very good, got so much experience," said Bowyer.

"I would love to know what they do to get their players as fit as they are.

"They are machines. Mine are machines but these are well oiled.

"Their fitness is frightening. I've never seen anything like it.

"The way they break, how quick they break and how quick they get back when they lose the ball. That's why not many teams score against them."