'I really do see 46 Leeds United wins': Fans react as 2019/20 Championship fixture list is announced

Leeds United have learned their 2019/20 Championship fixture list - and supporters have quickly reacted to the announcement.

Here is just some of the reaction from the Whites-faithful on Twitter as Leeds are handed long trip to Bristol City in season opener.

@PatUttley: Fulham away not on a Tuesday

@Dazza_20: Unbelievably excited to attend my first ever match at Elland Road on August 10th!!! #lufc #MOT

@William_Rose1: Don't mean to get carried away but I don't see how we lose any of these games.

@ClarkBoyd: I really do see 46 Leeds wins when I look at those fixtures. The short break has restored my blind optimism.

@Jake_H_Williams: Doesn’t matter, promoted by Christmas.

@josephemcgowan: Would be good to go to Derby as champions.

@ChadBrindley12: All fixtures subject to change should be * All fixtures will change.

@batesylufc2: Easy first month on our way to be champions...

@adamlpi: Our last home game in the premier league was against Charlton, it will also be our last home game in the Championship. MOT

@ashcoo: Anyone know what happened last time we had Charlton as our last home game?