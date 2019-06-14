"I'm so old!" - Leeds United fans excited over possible Jonathan Woodgate, Robbie Keane and Lee Bowyer reunion

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Middlesbrough manager.
Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Middlesbrough manager.
0
Have your say

Jonathan Woodgate, Robbie Keane and Lee Bowyer will be returning to Elland Road next season - but this time the former Whites trio will be in the opposition dug-out.

And it's got some Leeds United fans very excited...