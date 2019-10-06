'I don't know if when they went down to 10 they brought an extra two on, they were everywhere' - Millwall goalscorer on 'unbelievable' Leeds United

Millwall had a numerical advantage over Leeds United for 76 minutes of their 2-1 win at The Den, but according to goalscorer Jed Wallace it didn't feel like it.

The winger, who spoke before the game of his confidence that he could score against the Whites, dispatched a 14th minute penalty after Gaetano Berardi was adjudged to have felled Tom Bradshaw.

Referee James Linington sent the centre-half off, leaving Marcelo Bielsa's men with a mountain to climb.

But according to Wallace, the sending off didn't make life easy for the hosts.

"Every time we play Leeds we play well," he said of his own side's performance, which helped bring a first win in nine outings.

"You look through the times we've played them.

"It was such a big game, if you're playing for Millwall and you can't get up for Leeds you need to have a word with yourself.

"It took care of itself, we had a right go and got what we deserved.

"I always enjoy the big occasions. At this level it don't come much bigger. There's a bit of needle there. They bring a massive following. We've had some great games, today was another one."

"They are an unbelievable side.

"I don't know if when they went down to 10 men, they'd brought an extra two on - it felt like they were everywhere.

"Obviously they have a world class manager and loads of good players and that's them without Hernandez, Cooper.

"They're going to be right up there this season. We knew we had to be at it."

Wallace said he had a view of the challenge that brought a red card for Berardi and a penalty that was preceded by some Kiko Casilla mindgames.

"I saw it, Brad is going to get a shot on goal isn't he and he pulled him down," said Wallace.

"I don't actually know the rule 100 per cent, if you don't try to play the ball it's a red, so obviously he had to send him off.

"They had a few mind games, the keeper was trying to delay it, asked me what I liked to drink in the afternoons, how I was and what I might do tonight. I just ignored him, put it in and ran off."

Leeds managed to silence the home crowd with a goal inside 15 seconds of the restart, Gjanni Alioski getting on the end of Jack Harrison's cross to make it 2-1.

But Millwall kept the Whites out, defending stoutly and then winding the clock down in the later stages.

"We went in 2-0 at half-time and tried our hardest to mess it up straight from the kick-off," said Wallace.

"They didn't have a chance after that, they had a lot of the ball but we're not a possession-based team as everyone knows and we held out."