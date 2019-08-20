How Patrick Bamford is embracing the pressure of being Leeds United's number nine

Patrick Bamford has admitted that he is relishing the pressure of being Leeds United’s number nine this season as he looks to continue his strong start to the campaign.

The 25-year-old made it three goals in three Championship outings at the DW Stadium last weekend against Wigan Athletic. The forward bagged two goals from inside the six-yard box either side of the break as he bundled United to all three points with a 2-0 victory in Lancashire.

Bamford had been under growing pressure to deliver in front of goal this summer from the Whites fanbase, with expectation intensifying following the departure of top scorer Kemar Roofe.

Bielsa, though, has stuck with his attacker despite a goalless pre-season and he now says he, Bamford, is loving the pressure of being the main man at Elland Road.

“I like it,” Bamford said. “I’d be worried if there wasn’t pressure on me. I put pressure on myself all the time. If I score two, I want to score three. If I score three, I want to score four.

“It’s just one of those things that I always want to do better than I did. The fans get on me if I miss a chance but, to be honest, I don’t care about missing chances. It hurts that I’ve not scored, but if I’m getting chances I know I’m doing something right. I know they’ll go in eventually.”

Bielsa also added Eddie Nketiah to his attacking ranks earlier this month, but Bamford has welcomed the competition following his arrival from Arsenal.

“It’s always good to have options for the manager,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for him. I think it’s his first time out on loan. It’s a good chance for him. I know he’s been in and around the Arsenal first team but to be part of a main squad. He’ll learn a lot I think.

“He’ll have an important part to play this season, and it’s something the fans can look forward to.”