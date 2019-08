There are key homegrown individuals making important contributions, supplemented by excellent foreign imports such as Pablo Hernández and Mateusz Klich. But how much of the squad have arrived from outwith England. Compare Leeds' squad make-up with their league rivals. The average Championship squad is 50.6 per cent made of his English players. (All Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish players are deemed foreign).

1. Luton Town - 7 24.1 per cent of the squad termed as foreign. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Blackburn Rovers - 8 33.3 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

3. Middlesbrough - 8 38.1 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

4. Charlton - 9 36 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

View more