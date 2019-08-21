How Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United will line-up against Brentford should injury strike

Marcelo Bielsa had to contend with a host of injuries last season and it appears that trend could continue in LS11 this evening. Club captain Cooper, left-back Douglas and utility man Alioski are all facing late fitness tests leaving United short in defence. Here's how the Argentine said he will line-up his side should the trio miss the showdown against the Bees:

1. Kiko Casilla Goalkeeper Getty Buy a Photo

2. Jamie Shackleton Right-back. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ben White Centre-back. APHEX other Buy a Photo

4. Gaetano Berardi Centre-back. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more