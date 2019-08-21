Leeds United ratings

How Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United will line-up against Brentford should injury strike

Leeds United have three major doubts for tonight's Championship clash with Brentford at Elland Road - but how will they line-up if Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski are ruled out?

Marcelo Bielsa had to contend with a host of injuries last season and it appears that trend could continue in LS11 this evening. Club captain Cooper, left-back Douglas and utility man Alioski are all facing late fitness tests leaving United short in defence. Here's how the Argentine said he will line-up his side should the trio miss the showdown against the Bees:

Goalkeeper

1. Kiko Casilla

Goalkeeper
Getty
Buy a Photo
Right-back.

2. Jamie Shackleton

Right-back.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Centre-back.

3. Ben White

Centre-back.
APHEX
other
Buy a Photo
Centre-back.

4. Gaetano Berardi

Centre-back.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3