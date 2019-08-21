How Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United will line-up against Brentford should injury strike
Leeds United have three major doubts for tonight's Championship clash with Brentford at Elland Road - but how will they line-up if Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski are ruled out?
Marcelo Bielsa had to contend with a host of injuries last season and it appears that trend could continue in LS11 this evening. Club captain Cooper, left-back Douglas and utility man Alioski are all facing late fitness tests leaving United short in defence. Here's how the Argentine said he will line-up his side should the trio miss the showdown against the Bees: