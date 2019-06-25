How many times Leeds United appeared on Sky Sports last season after Salford clash is selected

Given Marcelo Bielsa's side evidently feature on TV more often than not, we have taken a look back at how many times Leeds appeared on Sky last season - compared to their Championship rivals. Scroll and click through the pages (excluding red button coverage and including play-off games):

1. Rotherham United Sky Sports appearances: 2 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Bolton Wanderers Sky Sports appearances: 3 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Millwall Sky Sports appearances: 3 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Hull City Sky Sports appearances: 3 Getty Buy a Photo

View more