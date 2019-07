Here, we take a look at each second-tier club's key ins and outs to give a firm indication as to where the Whites are at compared to others:

1. Barnsley Ins: Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon), Mads Juel Andersen (AC Horsens), Brad Collins (Chelsea) Luke Thomas (Derby County), Mike-Steven Bahre (Hannover), Samuel Radlinger (Hannover), Aapo Halme (Barnsley) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Barnsley (continued) Outs: Liam Lindsay (Stoke City), Zeki Fryers (Swindon), Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen), Adam Jackson (Hibernian), Adam Davies (Stoke City), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Birmingham City Ins: Gary Gardner (Aston Villa) 'Outs: Che Adams (Southampton), Jota (Aston Villa), Greg Stewart (Rangers), Beryly Lubala (Crawley Town) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Blackburn Rovers Ins: Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough)'Outs: Paul Downing (Portsmouth) Getty Buy a Photo

View more