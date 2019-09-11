How Leeds United's FIFA 20 ratings compare to FIFA 19 - who's up and who's down?

The FIFA 20 player ratings have been leaked - so how do Leeds United's players differ to FIFA 19?

We've looked back at last year's ratings to determine which Whites players have gone up, down or stayed the same. Scroll and click through the pages to see the results:

FIFA 19: 80 | FIFA 20: 75

FIFA 19: 58 | FIFA 20: 66

FIFA 19: 64 | FIFA 20: 63

FIFA 19: 57 | FIFA 20: 63

FIFA 19: 61 | FIFA 20: 68

FIFA 19: 69 | FIFA 20: 68

FIFA 19: 70 | FIFA 20: 71

FIFA 19: 72 | FIFA 71: 63

FIFA 19: 73 | FIFA 20: 72