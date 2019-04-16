How Leeds United, Norwich City and Sheffield United's Championship promotion odds shifted after a dramatic weekend

In a weekend full of drama, action and intrigue, the promotion picture has shifted - and so too have the odds with the bookmakers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Championship promotion odds shifted after another dramatic weekend...

1. Preston North End - 750/1 Defeat to West Brom at the weekend saw the Preston 's long odds drift even further out. The play-offs are now looking very unlikely.

2. Nottingham Forest - 750/1 After the defeat at home to Blackburn signalled back-to-back defeats, the bookmakers have lengthened Forest's odds of reaching the playoffs with just four games remaining.

3. Brentford - 500/1 It would take a mathematical miracle for the Bees to reach the top six, and despite a 2-1 loss to Reading, one bookmakers is still offering 500/1 for them to be promoted.

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 500/1 With a defeat at Leeds and games running out, Wednesday's playoffs hopes were shortened by the bookmakers.

