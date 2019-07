LEEDS UNITED will once again be aiming to start the season in style - but how have they fared in the league in the opening month or so since relegation from the top flight in 2004?

They start their 2019-20 campaign at Bristol City before hosting Nottingham Forest in their first game of the season on August 10. Six of the best would bring them an 18-point haul and better any of their previous starts since dropping out of the Premier League.