How Leeds United have fared in their first six league games since Premier League relegation

Leeds United will once again be aiming to start the season in style - but how have they fared in the league since relegation from the top flight in the opening month?

2004-05 season - finished 14th in the Championship with 60 points under Kevin Blackwell.

W - 18 D-14 L-14 GF- 49 GA - 52 GD- -3

First six fixtures:

1. Derby (h) - won 1-0, Frazer Richardson scored the winner.

2. Gillingham (a) - lost 2-1, Daniel Pugh's goal only a consolation for Leeds

3. Wolves (a) drew 0-0

4. Nottingham Forest (h) - drew 1-1, Stephen Guppy

5. Sheffield United (a)- lost 2-0

6. Coventry (h)- won 3-0, Clarke Carlisle, Julian Joachim and Daniel Pugh got on the score-sheet

Position after first six games: 16th with 8 points

2005-06 season- finished 5th in the Championship with 78 points, went on to lose 0-3 in the playoff final to Watford at the Millennium stadium. W- 21 D- 15 L- 10 GF- 57

GA- 38 GD- 19

First six fixtures:

1. Millwall (h) - won 2-1, David Healy scored a brace

2. Cardiff (a)- lost 2-1, “Robbie” Blake got both goals to win it

3. Luton (a)- drew 0-0

4. Wolves (h)- won 2-0, Edward Lewis and Rob Hulse

5. Norwich (a)- won 1-0 after Hulse goal

6. Brighton (h)- drew 3-3, Healey brace and Jonathan Douglas

Position after first six games: 7th with 11 points

2006-07 season - started very badly as Blackwell was sacked after a series of poor results. Neither John Carver nor Denis Wise could save them from relegation as Leeds finished bottom with 36 points following a 10 point deduction.

W - 13 D - 7 L- 26 GF- 46 GA- 72 GD- -26

First six fixtures:

1. Norwich (h) - won 1-0, Healy penalty

2. QPR (a)- drew 2-2, Lewis and Geoffrey Horsfield secured a point for the Whites

3. Crystal Palace (a)- lost 1-0

4. Cardiff (h)- lost 1-0

5. Sheffield Wednesday (a)- won 1-0, Healy penalty

6. Wolves (h)- lost 1-0

Position after first six games: 16th with 7 points

2007-08 season - finished 5th in the league one with 76 point after being deducted 15 points for going into administration, then went on to lose to Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at Wembley in the playoff final when Gary McCallister was manager following Denis Wise’s resignation.

W- 27 D- 10 L- 9 GF- 72 GA - 38 GD- +34

First six fixtures:

1. Tranmere (a)- won 2-1, Matthew Heath and Tresor Kandol

2. Southend (h)- won 4-1, Alan Thompson, Tore Flo, Rui Marques and Jermaine Beckford

3. Nottingham Forest (a)-won 2-1, Kandol and Beckford

4. Luton (h)- won 1-0, Kandol

5. Hartlepool (h)- won 2-0, Kandol and Beckford

6. Bristol Rovers (a)- won 3-0, Beckford and Kandol

Position after first six games: 18th with 3 points (following 15 point deduction)

Start of Simon Grayson’s tenure

2008-09 season- finished 4th in the league one with 84 points.

W - 26 D - 6 L -14 GF- 77 GA - 49 GD- +28

First six fixtures:

1. Scunthorpe (a)- won 2-1, Enoch Showumni and Beckford

2. Oldham (h)- lost 2-0

3. Yeovil (a)- drew 1-1, Luciano Becchio

4. Bristol Rovers (h)- drew 2-2, Beckford brace

5. Crewe (h)- won 5-2, Fabian Delph, Alan Sheehan, Douglas, Beckford, Andrew Robinson, L'ubomir Michalik red card

6. Swindon (a)- won 3-1, Beckford, Neil Kilkenny, Beckford, Sheehan red card

Position after first six games: 4th with 11 points

2009-10 season- promoted to the Championship after finishing 2nd with 86 points. W- 25

D- 11 L- 10 GF- 77 GA - 44 GD - +33

First six fixtures:

1. Exeter (h) - won 2-1, Beckford got both goals

2. Wycombe (a) – won 1-0, Becchio goal

3. Walsall (a) – won 2-1, Bradley Johnson and Beckford

4. Tranmere (h) – won 3-0, Johnson, Beckford and Becchio

5. Colchester (a) – won 2-1, Johnson and Beckford

6. Stockport (h) – won 2-0, Mike Grella and Michalik scored to won the game despite Robert Snodgrass missing a pen

Position after first six games: 2nd with 18 points

2010-11 season - finished 7th, just outside the playoffs, with 72 points.

W - 19 D - 15 L- 12 GF- 81 GA- 70 GD- 11

First six fixtures:

1. Derby (h) – lost 2-1, Becchio

2. Nottingham Forest (a) – drew 1-1, Lloyd Sam

3. Millwall (h) – won 3-1, Sam and Davide Somma brace

4. Watford (a) – won 1-0, Richard Naylor

5. Swansea (h) – won 2-1, Johnson and Becchio

6. Barnsley (a) – lost 5-2, Jonny Howson and Somma

Position after first six games: 9th with 10 points

2011-12 season- finished 14th with 61 points. Started well with Grayson before a downturn in form which as a result led to his dismissal, then caretaker manager Neil Redfearn took over before they appointed Neil Warnock.

W - 17 D - 10 L- 19 GF - 65 GA- 68 GD - -3

First six fixtures:

1. Southampton (a) – lost 3-1

2. Middlesbrough (h) – lost 1-0, Max Gradel and Jonny Howson sent off

3. Hull (h) –won 4-1, Ross McCormack, Tom Lees, Snodgrass and Ramon Nunez

4. West Ham (a) – drew 2-2, McCormack and Adam Clayton

5. Ipswich (a) – lost 2-1, McCormack, Aidan White red card

6. Crystal Palace (h) – won 3-2, McCormack double and Becchio

Position after first six games: 12th with 7 points

2012-13 season - finished 13th with 61 points

W- 17 D- 10 L- 19 GF- 57 GA - 66 GD- -9

First six fixtures: 1. Wolves (h) – won 1-0, Becchio

2. Blackpool (a) – lost 2-1, Lees

3. Peterborough (a) – won 2-1, Becchio brace

4. Blackburn (h) – drew 3-3, Diouf, McCcormack, Becchio

5. Cardiff (a) – lost 2-1, Rodolph Austin

6. Hull (h) – lost 3-2, Becchio and Andrew Gray

Position after first six games: 13th with 7 points

2013-14 season- finished 15th with 57 points under Brian McDermott, Cellino attempted to sack him halfway through the season but brought him back until the season ended.

W - 16 D- 9 L- 21 GF- 59 GA- 67 GD- -8

First six fixtures:

1. Brighton (h) – won 2-1, McCormack and Luke Murphy

2. Leicester (a) – drew 0-0

3. Sheffield Wednesday (h) – drew 1,1, McCormack

4. Ipswich (a) – won 2-1, Luke Varney and McCormack

5.QPR – (h) – lost 1-0

6. Bolton (a) – won 1-0, Varney

Position after first six games: 6th with 11 points

2014-15 season- finished 15th with 56 points. Appointed David Hockaday for the first 5 league games but sacked shortly after for only winning once.

W- 15 D - 11 L- 20 GF- 50 GA- 61 GD- -11

First six fixtures:

1. Millwall (a) – lost 2-0

2. Middlesbrough (h) – won 1-0, Billy Sharp

3. Brighton (h) – lost 2-0

4. Watford (a) – lost 4-1, Giuseppe Bellusci goal and Sam Byram red card

5. Bolton (h) – won 1-0, Stephen Warnock

6. Birmingham (a) – drew 1-1, Alex Mowatt

Position after first six games: 18th with 7 points

2015-16 season- finished 13th with 59 points. Appointed Uwe Rosler for their first 12 games, became known as being the draw specialist at Leeds after drawing half of his games before being sacked and replaced by Steve Evans.

W- 12 D- 17 L- 15 GF- 50 GA- 58 GD- -8

First six fixtures:

1. Burnley (h) – drew 1-1, Mirco Antenucci

2. Reading (a) drew 0-0

3. Bristol City (a) – drew 2-2, Antenucci and Chris Wood

4. Sheffield Wednesday (h) – drew 1-1, Wood

5. Derby (a) – won 2-1, Tom Adeyemi, Wood

6. Brentford (h) – drew 1-1, Antenucci

Position after first six games: 11th with 8 points

2016-17 season- finished 7th with 75 points under manager Garry Monk. Slow to get going but recovered and were in the play-offs were the majority of the campaign until an untimely bad patch towards the end of the season.

W- 22 D- 9 L- 15 GF- 61 GA- 47 GD- +14

First six fixtures:

1. QPR (a) – lost 3-0

2. Birmingham (h) – lost 2-1, Hadi Sacko

3. Fulham (h) – Wood equalised in added time

4. Sheffield Wednesday (a) – won 2-0, Marcus Antonsson and Wood

5. Nottingham Forest (a) – lost 3-1, Kalvin Phillips

6. Huddersfield (h) – lost 1-0

Position after first six games: 22nd with 4 points

2017-18 season- finished 13th with 60 points, season started incredibly well under Thomas Christiansen before their form fell off a cliff in the second half of the campaign, resulting in the sacking of Christiansen and the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom but his successor couldn’t arrest the slump in form and was sacked the end of the season.

W- 17 D- 9 L- 20 GF- 59 GA - 64 GD- -5

First six fixtures:

1. Bolton (a) – won 3-2, Phillips brace and Wood

2. Preston (h) – drew 0-0

3. Fulham (h) – drew 0-0

4. Sunderland (a) – won 2-0, Samuel Saiz and Stuart Dallas

5. Nottingham Forest (a) – won 2-0, Kemar Roofe and Ezgjan Alioski

6. Burton Albion (h) – won 5-0, Pierre-Michel Lasogga brace, Phillips, Pablo Hernandez and Roofe

Position after first six games: 2nd with 14 points

2018-19 season- started very well under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, going onto finish 3rd with 83 points, their highest ever finish since relegation from the Premier league, despite eventually losing 4-2 to Derby in the play-off semis over 2 legs.

W- 25 D- 8 L- 13 GF- 73 GA- 50 GD- +23

First six fixtures:

1. Stoke (h) – won 3-1, Mateusz Klich, Hernandez and Liam Cooper

2. Derby (a) – won 4-1, Klich, Roofe brace and Alioski

3. Rotherham (h) – won 2-0, Luke Ayling and Roofe

4. Swansea (a) – drew 2-2, Roofe and Hernandez

5. Norwich (a) – won 3-0, Klich, Alioski and Hernandez

6. Middlesbrough (h) – drew 0-0

Position after first six games: 1st with 14 points