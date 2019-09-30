Leeds will play West Brom under the Elland Road lights. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

How Leeds United are expected to line up against West Brom

LEEDS UNITED take on Championship leaders West Brom at Elland Road on Tuesday evening with the Whites looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic.

This is how the YEP believes Leeds will line up in light of the latest situation with injuries.

Looks certain to start again in goal.

1. Kiko Casilla

The obvious call at right-back though the back from injury Luke Ayling and also Gaetano Berardi will be pushing him close.

2. Stuart Dallas

United's captain at the heart of the Whites defence as one of two centre-backs.

3. Liam Cooper

Has formed a strong partnership with Liam Cooper and looks sure to start again at centre-back.

4. Ben White

