How Leeds United are expected to line up against West Brom
LEEDS UNITED take on Championship leaders West Brom at Elland Road on Tuesday evening with the Whites looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic.
This is how the YEP believes Leeds will line up in light of the latest situation with injuries.
1. Kiko Casilla
Looks certain to start again in goal.
2. Stuart Dallas
The obvious call at right-back though the back from injury Luke Ayling and also Gaetano Berardi will be pushing him close.
3. Liam Cooper
United's captain at the heart of the Whites defence as one of two centre-backs.
4. Ben White
Has formed a strong partnership with Liam Cooper and looks sure to start again at centre-back.
