How Leeds United are expected to line-up against Swansea City as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes

The Argentine says he only has two injury worries ahead of this weekend's clash with the Swans as long-term absentees Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. Liam Cooper is back in contention after missing the league victory over Stoke City last Saturday while Barry Douglas could return having featured against the Potters in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Here's how Leeds are expected to line-up at Elland Road:

1. Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Full-back Stuart Dallas jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Centre-back Ben White jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Centre-back Liam Cooper jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more