How Leeds United are expected to line-up against Swansea City as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes
Leeds United host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend in the final fixture before the international break - but how will Marcelo Bielsa set-up his side compared to the last league outing?
The Argentine says he only has two injury worries ahead of this weekend's clash with the Swans as long-term absentees Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined. Liam Cooper is back in contention after missing the league victory over Stoke City last Saturday while Barry Douglas could return having featured against the Potters in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Here's how Leeds are expected to line-up at Elland Road: