Leeds United

Here's where Leeds United rank in the 2019/20 Championship attendance table this season

Leeds United's season took another twist on Saturday as Derby County struck late to ensure they left Elland Road with a point in a 1-1 draw.

United have made a strong start to the season, but have struggled to keep clean sheets in the latter stages of games in recent weeks. Leeds, though, have been backed by a strong crowd in LS11 so far - but where do they sit in the Championship average attendance table overall? Let's take a look at the teams ranked in order...

35,033

1. Leeds United

35,033
Getty
Buy a Photo
27,831

2. Nottingham Forest

27,831
Getty
Buy a Photo
26,368

3. Derby County

26,368
Getty
Buy a Photo
24,542

4. Sheffield Wednesday

24,542
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6