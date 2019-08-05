Here's the top 20 football clubs ranked by Premier League minutes played by academy graduates in 2018/19

Here's the top twenty clubs with the most academy graduate Premier League minutes last season, with figures obtained from BBC Sport, ranked from bottom to top...

1. Arsenal Academy graduate minutes: 7,604 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Coventry City Academy graduate minutes: 7793 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Feyenoord Academy graduate minutes: 7888 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Crystal Palace Academy graduate minutes: 7977 Getty Buy a Photo

