Here's how you can win two tickets to Leeds United v Nottingham Forest this weekend

Leeds United host Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime and you could be heading along with a friend - all you have to do it enter our competition. Full details below.

We've got FIVE pairs of tickets to give away this weekend... and all you have to do is to head over to our LUFC Facebook page to enter. Simply LIKE our page, SHARE our post and TAG who you'd take along in the comments section below the post for a chance to win.

We'll pick the winners on Friday lunchtime (August 9) ahead of the clash at Elland Road (12:30pm).

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS OUR LUFC FACEBOOK PAGE