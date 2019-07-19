Here's how you can watch Leeds United v Western Sydney Wanderers - plus everything you need to know

Have your say

Leeds United take part in their second fixture of their Australia pre-season tour against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Here's everything you need to know from kick-off times, how to watch, latest team news plus more.

What time is kick-off?

The game starts at 7pm in Australia, which makes it 10am in the United Kingdom.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

Match passes for this fixture are available to purchase on LUTV, priced at £5.00

The game will be available to stream on laptop, tablets and mobile phones via video.leedsunited.com

The game is only available to people in the UK. Click HERE to purchase your pass.

Where can I get updates from the match?

If you’re unable to watch the game, you can tune into our Leeds United match day live blog for minute-by-minute updates plus team news and reaction.

You can also follow our LUFC writers on Twitter: @JoeUrquhartYEP and @LeeSobotYEP.

What’s the latest team news?

Stuart Dallas has overcome a nasty head collision with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to be available for selection.

Adam Forshaw, however, faces a late fitness test after feeling the effects of a late challenge from Ashley Young in the closing stages in Wednesday’s defeat.

Everyone else is expected to feature, except Ben White, Ezgjan Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Jack Clarke and Helder Costa who did not travel to Australia.

What are the betting odds?

Western Sydney Wanderers win: 11/2

Draw: 7/2

Leeds United win: 1/3