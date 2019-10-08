Here's how Leeds United's passing accuracy ranks alongside EVERY Championship club so far this season

It would be fair to suggest that without the ebb and flow of well executed passing, football would be a far less attractive sport on the eye. From neatly interwoven triangles to long balls arched onto a sixpence, pulse-quickening play across the back line to infuriating 'keep-ball' from an opposition side, the technique is a rich and varied delight.