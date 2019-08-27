Here's how Leeds United could line-up against Stoke City if Marcelo Bielsa makes 11 changes

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to make plenty of changes for the second clash in just four days with the Potters. Although it seems unlikely, the Argentine has plenty of options at his disposal should he want to alter his entire starting XI. We take a look at what that could look like if he decides to ring the changes:

1. Illan Meslier Goalkeeper jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Robbie Gotts Right-back jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Pascal Struijk Centre-back jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Leif Davis Centre-back jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more