Here's how Leeds United could line-up against Stoke City if Marcelo Bielsa makes 11 changes
Leeds United host Stoke City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening at Elland Road - but how could the Whites line-up for the clash?
Marcelo Bielsa is expected to make plenty of changes for the second clash in just four days with the Potters. Although it seems unlikely, the Argentine has plenty of options at his disposal should he want to alter his entire starting XI. We take a look at what that could look like if he decides to ring the changes: