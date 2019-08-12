Here's every Championship side ranked by their summer transfer income - featuring Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford & more

Have your say

The summer transfer window saw a number of Championship invest heavily in new talent, but how much money did they recoup in player sales?

Here's the all the Championship sides ranked by their estimated summer transfer income, with figures provided by Transfermarkt...

The Latics saw many comings and goings over the summer, but all their player exits were free transfers.

Tigers talisman Jarrod Bowen was expected to leave during the transfer window, but they held onto their man, only dealing in free transfers.

The Lions also failed to bring in any funds via player sales, with most of their deals being loans or free transfers.

Most lucrative sale: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to Millwall - 750k

Most lucrative sale: Erik Pieters to Burnley - 1m

Most lucrative sale: Luke Thomas to Barnsley - 1.2m

Most lucrative sale: Anfernee Dijksteel to Middlesbrough - 2m

Most lucrative sale: David Raya to Brentford - 3m

Most lucrative sale: Ben Osborn to Sheffield United - 3.5m