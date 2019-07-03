Helder Costa sets sights on Leeds United's Premier League ambition following Barry Douglas influence

Helder Costa has set his sights on helping Leeds United reach the Premier League with Marcelo Bielsa this season following his move from Wolves.

Costa became United's fourth summer signing on Wednesday afternoon following his arrival at Elland Road on an initial one-year loan deal.

The winger will make the switch permanent next summer for an undisclosed fee, having already agreed a four-year contract with the Whites until 2024.

Costa boasts a wealth of experience at Championship level having helped Wanderers to the division title during the 2017/18 campaign.

The Portuguese winger also made 30 appearances in England's top flight last term, and is aiming to make a swift return under Bielsa's guidance this season.

“I’ve heard a lot about the gaffer," Costa said, "he is a great manager and I know at the end of this year I will be a better player than I am today.

"I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I can’t wait to play at Elland Road, it is a big stadium and I’m sure the atmosphere will be great. I am ready for the challenge.

“I’m fast and I like to dribble, I would like to show good football in this stadium which is my aim and of course I want to help Leeds to the Premier League.

“It’s almost the same squad as last season here, the quality is there and hopefully we can push even further and get promoted this year.”

Costa will also link back up with former Wolves left-back Barry Douglas who joined United last summer in a deal worth £3million.

The pair proved a formidable partnership at Molineux on the left flank, and the 25-year-old admitted he sought his advice before taking the decision to come to West Yorkshire.

“I’ve spoken a lot to Barry Douglas," he revealed, "he told me how big the club is and how amazing the fans are, so it wasn’t a tough decision to come here.

"I’m very happy to be here. It’s good to know Barry, he can show me everything about how Leeds works.

"I’m really looking forward to start training with my new team-mates."