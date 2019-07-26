Helder Costa on the plane as Leeds United name squad for Sardinia trip

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED have named their squad for Saturday evening's pre-season friendly against Cagliari Calcio in Sardinia with star summer signing Helder Costa among those on the plane.

Squad: Kiko Casilla, Josh Rae, Adam Forshaw, Ben White, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi, Leif Davis, Mateusz Klich, Mateusz Bogusz, Jack Clarke, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey.

The Whites squad flew out to Sardinia after training on Friday ahead of the Saturday night clash at Sardegna Arena against Serie A side Cagliari (8.30pm local time kick-off).

A Whites XI are also taking in a pre-season friendly against recently relegated Spanish Segunda Division side Girona on Saturday afternoon at Manchester City's training ground with the venue switched from Tadcaster Albion.

Leeds then begin their Championship campaign next Sunday at Bristol City.

More to follow.