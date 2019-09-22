He's no old dog but Leeds United's Stuart Dallas is learning new tricks under Marcelo Bielsa

At 28 years of age Stuart Dallas can hardly be described as an old dog, but he says Marcelo Bielsa is teaching him new tricks on a daily basis.

The winger-turned-full-back credits his Leeds United coach for improvements in his game.

So far this season Dallas has made more progressive passes than any Championship player, with an accuracy of 85.83 per cent.

He's also made 13 progressive runs, showing how key he is to moving Leeds United up the pitch.

He has threatened defences for both club and Northern Ireland, while looking after business in his own half and believes that, under Bielsa, he is becoming a better player.

“Obviously it helps when you’re playing but I love it,” he said.

“I’m learning every day even though I’m getting older.

“There’s no better coach to learn from.”

Dallas says his improved physical condition is one factor behind his run of form, which has made him an ever-present force for Leeds and may keep Luke Ayling out of the side when he is fully fit again.

That is something else the modest Ulsterman thanks Bielsa for.

“I think I’m a much improved player under [Bielsa], I’m a lot fitter. Physically I’m a lot stronger as well.

“I think he’s improved me massively.

“That’s one thing about him, you might not be the best player but he can improve every single player he works with.

“For me, he’s done that.”

With a year of Bielsa-ball under his belt, Dallas’ knowledge of what the head coach wants has grown.

On a personal level, he says the coach continues to keep a respectful distance from his players, but it does nothing to diminish their enjoyment of life at Thorp Arch.

And the fruit of their relationship with Bielsa is shown on matchdays.

“He likes to keep himself distant, doesn’t like to get too close to the players,” said Dallas.

“Maybe if you got close to him you’d see he’s very affectionate as well.

“He’s a good man, you can clearly see that from the outside looking in.

“He keeps himself to himself, the players respect that, he respects the players as well.

“Everybody loves working under him and I think you can see that in the performances.”