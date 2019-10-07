'He's Leeds' - Josh Warrington announces which Leeds United player will walk him to the ring for Sofiane Takoucht fight

Have your say

Josh Warrington's tradition of having a Leeds United player accompany him to the ring will continue this weekend when he fights Sofiane Takoucht.

The Leeds fighter has announced that Whites midfielder Pablo Hernandez will make the ring walk at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday.

Pablo Hernandez is to accompany the boxer to the ring (Pic: Getty)

Hernandez is currently out of action with a muscular problem but expected to make a return to action after the international break.

Warrington wanted to recognise what the Spaniard has done for the club since arriving on loan in August 2016, before a permanent move the following January.

"He was arguably one of our best players last season," Warrington told the YEP.

"He has brought passion and selfless commitment to the club.

"He's Leeds."

World champion Warrington has been walked to the ring by the likes of Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi, Jamie Shackleton and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe for past bouts.

This weekend's fight is scheduled to begin between 10.30pm and 11pm and will be televised on BT Sport 1.

Warrington won his world title with a win over Lee Selby before defending it against former two-weight champion Carl Frampton and Sheffield's Kid Galahad.