Hadi Sacko confirms Leeds United exit as summer offload continues with Pawel Cibicki set to return

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has confirmed his departure from Elland Road with forward Pawel Cibicki set to return to the club.

The 25-year-old winger spent last season out on loan away from West Yorkshire but has now completed a switch to Turkish club Denizlispor.

Sacko joined United on loan in 2016 before making the move a permanent a year later.

The Mali international, though, was deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa last summer as he joined Las Palmas initially before making a second loan move to Turkey with Ankaragucu in the latter half of the campaign.

He has now joined fellow Super Lig outfit Denizlispor, with both player and club confirming the switch with Sacko penning a two-year deal.

Elsewhere forward Cibicki looks set for a return to Thorp Arch after the Whites failed to land an agreement with Swedish side Elfsborg over a permanent transfer.

The Allsvenskan outfit confirmed that the 25-year-old's loan move at the club wouldn't be made permanent in an official statement on Wednesday.

Elfsborg club director Stefan Andreasson said: “We have not been able to find a solution for a continuation, which means that Pawel returns to England tomorrow. We thank Pawel for this time and wish him all the best.”

A number of United's fringe players have now also returned to Thorp Arch for training this summer with work ongoing over moves away from West Yorkshire.

Conor Shaughnessy, Tom Pearce, Eunan O'Kane, Laurens De Bock and Vurnon Anita are among those former first-team players who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

United playmaker Samuel Saiz - as revealed by sporting director Victor Orta - is on the verge of a move to Spain while midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is expected to rejoin J-League side Gamba Osaka.

Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban also appears set to make his loan move to Turkish club Trabzonspor a permanent one - though no official announcement has been made yet.

The Whites have already seen the departures of the likes of Paudie O'Connor, Tyler Denton, Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme while Lewie Coyle and Jay-Roy Grot have headed back out on loan for the coming campaign.

Carlos Corberan's Under-23s side have also seen Sam Dalby, Hugo Diaz, Alex Machuca and Oriol Rey leave with a number of development players who spent last term out on loan also looking for moves away from the club.