Guiseley 1 Leeds United 2 - Helder Costa provides spark as Whites battle past Lions

Leeds United continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 victory over Guiseley at Nethermoor Park.

Kaine Felix opened the scoring for the Lions before second-half strikes from new signing Helder Costa and Mateusz Bogusz saw United leave victorious.

The Whites faced National League North opponents for the second time in just 24 hours following their one-sided victory at York City which kick-started their busy summer schedule.

Fresh from the 5-0 win at Bootham Crescent, it was the turn of the rest of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad to mstake a claim against the Lions at a sold out Nethermoor.

The Argentine had opted to select a strong line-up for the first hour at York before bringing in Thorp Arch’s youngsters for the remaining action.

The 63-year-old once again opted to utilise the minutes for his senior players ahead of this weekend’s long-haul trip to Australia picking a strong starting line-up.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell began in goal with a back three of Ben White, Kalvin Phillips and Leif Davis.

Jamie Shackleton and Gjanni Alioski were chosen as the two wing-backs with Polish duo Mateusz Klich and Bogusz featuring in midfield.

Jordan Stevens and Jack Clarke completed the attack while debutant and marquee summer signing Costa was handed his first-ever Whites outing.

United failed to kick-off the evening with the same verve as the previous night and it was the hosts who opened the scoring inside 10 minutes.

Felix latched onto a loose ball forward as he jumped to beat Phillips in the air after Klich was caught in possession on the halfway line.

The forward collected the ball inside the box and tucked a neat finish underneath the onrushing Peacock-Farrell in what was the first chance of the evening for either side.

Leeds gathered themselves following the early blow and dominated much of the first half but failed to level proceedings ahead of the interval.

Aaron Martin went close again for the hosts with a free header but United were restricted to efforts from distance as the Lions kept Bielsa’s men at bay.

There was one change at the break at Kamil Miazek replaced Peacock-Farrell in the Whites net.

It was the hosts who again started the brighter of the two sides following the half-time break as they went close once more through standout performer Felix.

Leeds, though, thought they were level on the hour mark as Alioski met a free-kick at the back post and headed home only to see the goal scratched off after the flag was raised.

With 20 minutes to go, United finally bgot on the board when Costa finished off a lovely run with a low, drilled finish into the bottom corner as he split the Guiseley defence in two.

Bielsa made two enforced changes during the second period as loanee White was replaced by Nohan Kenneh in defence with Alioski also limping out as Niall Huggins stepped in.

Leeds finally made their possession count as they turned the game on its head as the fixture entered the final ten minutes.

Costa turned provider this time around as the Portuguese winger broke free in the box as he cushioned down a ball to Bogusz.

The Polish playmaker struck first time as his volley flew into the corner of the goal.

It was enough to hand United the victory on a competitive evening as Leeds made it two wins in two days, this time in battling fashion following the easy victory at York.

Attention will now turn to the trip Down Under where the Whites will take on Manchester United in Perth as part of the club’s centenary plans.

Leeds will also take on Western Syndey Wanderers at the Bankwest stadium during their trip Down Under before returning to Europe to face Serie A side Cagliari.

Bielsa’s squad were boosted by two run outs in quick succession with some much-needed minutes picked up for both senior and youth alike.

United are well into their pre-season schedule after three gruelling weeks of training at Thorp Arch.

Two games, though, displayed both sides of Bielsa ball as they eased to victory at Bootham Crescent with more battling qualities brought to the fore against a determined Guiseley at Nethermoor.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, White, Davis, Alioski, Bogusz, Phillips, Klich, Stevens, Clarke, Costa. Substitutes: Hudson, Huggins, Kamwa, Kenneh, McKinstry.

Referee: Jon Moss (West Yorkshire)