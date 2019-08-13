Graham Alexander preparing Salford City for historic Leeds United Carabao Cup clash

Salford City boss Graham Alexander is expecting a raucous atmosphere this evening when Leeds United visit Moor Lane in the Carabao Cup, a clash he sees as one of the biggest in the club's history.

Leeds will make the short trip across the Pennines to take on the newly-promoted League Two side in the first round of the competition.

Salford are co-owned by businessman Peter Lim, who has a 40 per cent stake, plus Phil and Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, who all have a 10 per cent stake each.

Strong Manchester United links will be evident on Tuesday night, but Alexander is preparing his side for a memorable evening regardless of the result.

"I think it'll be a sell-out which is expected," he told Sky Sports.

"The demand for tickets was really evident early on, as soon as the draw was made.

"We haven't got the biggest ground with a 5,000 capacity, but I think every seat and inch on the terrace will be taken which will always add to a good atmosphere.

"I think it's always a great atmosphere when the away team brings a good following. I think our crowd really respond to that, I'm sure Leeds will bring plenty."

Asked about where the fixture stands in the club's history, he replied: "I think going from non-league into the Football League for the first time has to be the biggest game in the club's history.

"But as in opponent we've played, without a shadow of a doubt. Leeds United will be the biggest opponent we've ever played and the biggest club we've ever played.

"It's a fantastic draw for us."