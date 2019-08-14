Gossip: Leeds United 'rebuff fresh bids' for star player, Reading youngster speaks out on failed move, Blackburn Rovers set to loan starlets While the transfer window is now closed for Championship sides, it's still open for lower tier clubs, and some further movement between the divisions is expected in the coming days. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship.... 1. Celtic still in for Rams defender Celtic are still keen on a move for Derby County defender Max Lowe, as their quest to replace star left-back Kieran Tierney continues. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Bolton eye former Republic of Ireland U21 ace Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy, as the cash-strapped side look to bolster their ranks. (HITC) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Rovers youngsters set for loan spells Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he will be offering a number of the club's exciting young talents out on loan, as they look to build their first team experience. (Lancashire Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Owls boosted in Dons ace chase Sheffield Wednesday's chances of landing Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna look to have improved, with his manager claiming it's 'only a matter of time' until the Scotland ace moves on. (Sheffield Star) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2