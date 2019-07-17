'Good to see Manchester United won their cup final': Leeds United fans react to pre-season showdown

Leeds United slumped to a 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat against Manchester United, the pair's first meeting since 2011.

In front of 55,274 spectators, Mason Greenwood breached Marcelo Bielsa's defence after seven minutes before Marcus Rashford doubled the Red Devils' advantage.

It was soon 3-0 after the break when Andreas Pereira netted as Anthony Martial capitalised on Liam Cooper's foul to tuck away his spot-kick.

Here is just some of the reaction on social media:

@GEE_ORGY: What an embarrassing pointless exercise. Cheers.

@DareschaniXxx: It's a pre-season friendly against a Premier League team. Also bare in mind we are missing 5 keys players that are back at Thorpe Arch. No panic. What matters is the 46 league games. Not a pre-season kick about in the sun.

@Paw1966P: Did anyone seriously expect any different. Let's get on to the important stuff of getting promoted.

@Pat29761: Great. That’s taken me right back to how I felt after Derby. Probably the players too. No wonder Bielsa was angry with the board. Bad, bad idea.

@DavidKershaw7: Good game for Leeds against a side 100x better side than what we have right now, good work on fitness, passing and shape and a few bits to work on at the back and in terms of finishing #lufc

@JerichoKeys: We're such a generous club. Marcelo feeling sorry for Ole and demanding we give them the game.

@RSTJA: You can't seriously have watched that and thought that we don't need another centre half.

@adrian_geary: Good to see Man Utd have won their cup final though.. Only one they will win this season.

@farmerboi23: Pogba + Rashford earn more than every player at all levels at Leeds combined! Sense of realism people! Pointless friendly all banked on promotion!! NO ... Pontus would have made no difference